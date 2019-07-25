AEW News: Jon Moxley set to face former WWE Superstar at indie event

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley is all set to face former WWE Superstar Big Cass at an indie event. The match will take place at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestling Under The Stars event on August 17th.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley has been on a roll ever since he left WWE months ago. Moxley came up with an amazing video promo and posted it on Twitter, which hinted at him embracing his old persona. Soon after, Moxley made his shocking debut at All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing.

He went on to defeat Juice Robinson to capture the IWGP United States title and stood victorious over Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest. Currently, Moxley is competing in NJPW's G1 tournament and has won 4 straight bouts.

The heart of the matter

Moxley had recently wrestled Cass (now Caz XL) in an indie show and had emerged victorious in the end. Now, Northeast Wrestling has announced that Moxley will face off against Caz XL at an upcoming event, Wrestling Under The Stars, that's going to emanate from Dodd Stadium in Norwich on August 17th. Former WWE Superstar and XL's partner Enzo Amore will accompany him to the ring.

Additionally, Moxley's wife and WWE announcer Renee Young will be present at the event and will be signing autographs. Several former WWE Superstars will be at the event, most notably Rhyno, Dustin Rhodes, Teddy Long, and Jerry Lawler.

What's next?

Moxley is wrestling in various promotions at the moment and seems to be having the time of his life. He is all set to face off against Kenny Omega at AEW All Out, on August 31st.

Does Caz XL has a chance of beating Moxley in the upcoming bout? Sound off in the comment section!