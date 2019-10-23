AEW News: Jungle Boy and Awesome Kong detail 'pandemonium' backstage due to Superstar being injured on debut day

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 395 // 23 Oct 2019, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

All Elite Wrestling is now broadcasting live on TNT on Wednesday nights. Last week, Jurassic Express was set to make their long-awaited debut on the show. However, a spanner was thrown in the works when Luchasaurus was injured before the debut could event take place.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Jungle Boy detailed what happened backstage when Luchasaurus's injury came to light.

Luchasaurus injured before AEW Dynamite

Luchasaurus was injured on the day of Jurassic Express' debut on AEW Dynamite while going over the finish of the match.

“They went to try something out, a pretty basic thing I guess that you could kinda do whenever, and he said he felt a pop in his leg."

“I’m not sure if it’s a full tear of his hamstring, or if he just strained it."

As a result, he had to be replaced by Marko Stunt, although there was a lot of debate regarding whether he could wrestle or not.

Awesome Kong and Jungle Boy reveals backstage reaction

Awesome Kong revealed that when the injury first came out, everything changed. The loss of Luchasaurus was a big one to adjust to.

"For about ten to fifteen minutes it was like pandemonium backstage because the whole structure of the show changed.”

Eventually, however, everyone was able to pull through, with Marko Stunt putting up an impressive performance.

Advertisement

“But everyone went with the flow, jumped on the team, and ideas flew, decisions were made and we put on a show. And it was a really good show!"

As for Jungle Boy, that was not the debut that he had expected for himself on AEW Dynamite.

“That whole day was crazy stressful … that’s not how I would’ve imagined my debut to go."

It is unsure at the moment when Luchasaurus will be able to return, but Jungle Boy is confident that Marko Stunt can to the job till then.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news.