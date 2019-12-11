Kenny Omega offers contract to the latest addition to the AEW roster [video]

Another great addition to the AEW roster!

Big Swole is the latest addition to the AEW roster. She was recently announced alongside Kris Statlander as officially part of the Women's division. A segment on AEW Dark was dedicated to her as she detailed who she was.

Who is Big Swole?

Big Swole has been on the pro wrestling circuit since 2015 and has wrestled for companies such as Queens of Combat, SHINE Wrestling, SHIMMER and WWE. She made her actual debut on AEW All Out in the Women's Casino Battle Royale.

Big Swole has beaten the odds as she detailed how she managed to cheat death and beat Crohn's disease. It's an amazing story that is impressive and inspirational.

It is also revealed that it was Kenny Omega who offered the AEW contract to her after her match on AEW Dark and said,

"Swole, thank you so much. Actually, we would love to have you back more. Would you be willing to accept the terms for...We want to keep bringing you back. There's so much potential. The sky's the limit for you. And we need someone like you on our roster, Swole. If you accept our offer, I would be....Listen to the people, you know? They love you out there, so thank you so much and hope to see you much more. Thank you."

Swole is greeted with cheers from the roster as she is embraced by Hangman Page. The segment is a must watch and a wonderful story of hope over adversity.

Watch this segment at 36:30 in the video below!

In the months to come, Big Swole will showcase what she can do inside the squared circle. She will also be making her AEW Dynamite debut when she takes on Emi Sakura this Wednesday in Garland, Texas.

Just signed for this week's #AEWDynamite in the Dallas / Ft Worth Metro Area@SwoleWorld vs @EmiSakura_gtmv

Great seats still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and if you can't join us in Texas, watch all the action at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/THj8vU1EHh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 8, 2019