AEW News: Kenny Omega vs Joey Janela scheduled for this week's AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega will be facing Joey Janela in a rematch.

All Elite Wrestling has scheduled a match between Kenny Omega and 'Bad Boy' Joey Janela for the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite that will take place live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The two of them faced each other previously on last week's episode of AEW Dark in an 'Unsanctioned Lights Out' match, which Omega won. The announcement of this rematch comes after the immensely positive reception that their previous encounter got from fans and critics.

Their last encounter at AEW Dark

AEW Dark is All Elite Wrestling's web TV program, where they showcase non-televised dark matches and is hosted by commentator Tony Schiavone. The show airs every Tuesday on its official YouTube channel.

On the second episode of AEW Dark, Omega decided to take on Janela in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match when he found out that he was not scheduled for any match on AEW Dynamite that week.

In simpler words, a Lights Out match has the same stipulations of a No Disqualification match with the only exception being that it is a non-sanctioned match, which means the promotion will not take any responsibility for the outcome of the bout and the wins and losses of the wrestlers involved will not be added in the official records.

The match got rave reviews for its hardcore nature which was filled with chair shots, table and ladder spots and use of other weapons. The Best Bout Machine even used Jon Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher on Janela at one point in the match, with whom he has an ongoing feud.

Both wrestlers put their bodies through a lot of punishment and Omega walked out of the match with a pinfall victory over Janela, after he dropped him on a steel chair with the One Winged Angel. You can watch their match in the video posted below -

What's next in line for Kenny Omega?

As mentioned earlier, Omega is in the middle of a feud with Moxley and it will come to a crescendo at AEW Full Gear on November 9th, 2019 where they will face each other in a singles match.

