AEW News: Kip Sabian reveals his favorite wrestler growing up

Kip Sabian

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Kip Sabian recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet, opening up on a variety of wrestling topics. Sabian revealed that his favorite wrestler while growing up was The Hurricane.

In case you didn't know...

Kip Sabian is a young gun currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. At only 27 years old, he has a promising career in the promotion ahead of him. Sabian is a British wrestler, billed from Norfolk.

He kicked off his career in professional wrestling after graduating from a wrestling school managed by World Association of Wrestling. Back in 2018, Sabian made his Ring of Honor debut and signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

The heart of the matter

Sabian talked with Chris Van Vliet on a string of topics, one of which was about him growing up and wanting to be a professional wrestler. He revealed that The Hurricane was his favorite wrestler growing up. Sabian added that Hurricane being billed as a superhero made him fall in love with the character, as he wasn't as big of a wrestling fan as he was a superhero fan.

"I as a kid saw The Hurricane and I was like 'Oh my God, he is a wrestler and a superhero!' I was a superhero guy. I always liked wrestling as a kid but I wasn't a mega fan. My favorite superhero was Spider-Man 100%. Spider-Man is the guy."

What's next?

It would be interesting to see Kip Sabian rise up the ranks on the AEW roster, with the incredible amount of talent he possesses.

