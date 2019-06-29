AEW Rumors: Big issue emerges regarding the new name given to Jon Moxley's finisher

The Dirty Deeds and The Death Rider.

What's the story?

Ever since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose has consistently been in the news for all the right reasons. He seems to have reignited his love towards wrestling and is understandably enjoying himself at the moment.

However, he may encounter a small problem in the near future with regards to his finisher.

As revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, New Japan Pro Wrestling have reportedly filed for a trademark on the term 'Death Rider' with the intention of using it for merchandising in the United States. The trademark could prevent AEW from using the term altogether.

In case you didn't know...

Moxley has wrestled four matches since quitting the WWE at the end of April - two of which happened for NJPW. The former WWE Champion won the IWGP United States Championship from Juice Robinson at the Best of the Super Juniors show on June 5th. He then defeated Shota Umino at Dominion 6.9 on June 9th.

It is interesting to note that, during both the aforementioned matches, his finisher was referred to as the 'Death Rider'. The move is essentially an upgrade to The Dirty Deeds he used in the WWE. It is like a Butterfly DDT infused with a brainbuster. It certainly looks much better than The Dirty Deeds.

The finisher doesn't just look great but also sounds deadly. However, Moxley could be forced to change its name going forward.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Stated the following regarding the trademark:

An interesting note is that New Japan has filed for a trademark in the U.S. market for the term Death Rider for merchandise purposes. Them filing for the trademark is notable because it would mean Jon Moxley’s finishing move, the former Dirty Deeds, which was called the Death Rider in his matches with Juice Robinson and Shota Umino in New Japan, in theory, couldn’t be marketed by AEW

What's next?

Moxley will take on Joey Janela at Fyter Fest in a day's time that would mark the former WWE Superstar's in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling.