AEW News: Luchasaurus reveals WWE Legend inspired him to wear a mask

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 247 // 19 Oct 2019, 07:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Luchasaurus

On a recent edition of the Talk is Jericho podcast, All Elite Wrestling star Luchasaurus revealed that it was WWE veteran Kane who had inspired the AEW star to wear a mask in the first place.

Who is Luchasaurus?

Real name Austin Matelson, Luchasaurus signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year after having competed for promotions such as WWE, ROH, and Lucha Underground. In May 2016, Matelson initially started competing under a mask for Lucha Underground, under the ring name Vibora as part of the Reptile Tribe stable.

Later in the same year, Matelson finally started wrestling under the new gimmick and ring name of Luchasaurus. On May 25th, 2019, Luchasaurus debuted for AEW and formed the Jurassic Express along with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt.

Luchasaurus on who inspired him to wrestle under a mask

While speaking to Chris Jericho on a recent edition of the Talk is Jericho podcast, AEW star Luchasaurus revealed that former WWE World Champion Kane was the first person the former had tape studied when he initially started wearing a mask.

Further, Luchasaurus revealed that his vision was to become a new-age Kane and impersonate The Red Big Machine in a similar way by having his hair out and making it a face mask.

"Kane was actually the first guy I tape studied when I got the mask. I immediately went to Kane. My vision was to be the new-age Kane, where I had the hair out and I wanted to make it a face mask and open up the mouth because I did want to have impressions still."

What's next for Luchasaurus?

Earlier in the week, Luchasaurus was sidelined with a hamstring injury and couldn't compete in the AEW Tag Tournament match against The Lucha Brothers. However, expect the fan-favorite star to make his return to the ring sooner rather than later.