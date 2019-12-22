AEW News: Mark Henry wants Wrestler fired

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Mark Henry

Mark Henry is always vocal about his thoughts and never sugarcoats things at any time. He was not happy with the infamous botch on AEW Dynamite recently and has called for the wrestler involved to be fired.

The WWE Hall of Famer was not happy with the botch being caught on camera. The member of The Dark Order was seen throwing air punches on Dustin Rhodes who was down on the mat.

Henry, reacting to the incident, tweeted: “Fire this person now.”

The identity of the wrestler has been kept a secret and it is very unlikely that All Elite Wrestling or someone within the company will reveal who it was. More than anything, it is about keeping The Dark Order's identity hidden for the long term as they continue to decimate the AEW roster.

The creeper may or may not be a part of the faction from the next show and we will never know. Evil Uno and Cody Rhodes might have had a word or two with the creeper who botched the move as it paints the faction and All Elite Wrestling in a bad light.

The botch was viewed by thousands, if not millions, of fans and is something that will be pointed out every now and then on social media.