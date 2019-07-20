AEW News: MJF contract extension update with All Elite Wrestling

Meet AEW's newest long-term signing - MJF

What's the story?

One of the biggest stars of All Elite Wrestling right now, it has been confirmed that MJF has signed a new contract with the company. Unlike his previous contract with AEW, this time the contract has been ascertained to be a multi-year deal with the new arrival on the professional wrestling scene.

In case you didn't know...

MJF is one of the most popular stars in the current AEW roster. Showcasing an arrogant heel, his character might have been compared to The Miz, but he brings with him a huge flair for originality as well.

MJF made his debut in AEW at the Double or Nothing Casino Battle Royal for an opportunity at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. While he was unable to win that he made a mark for himself as he was noticed by the crowd later that night in a promo battle with Adam 'Hangman' Page.

At Fyter Fest he lost again in a Fatal Fourway match which 'Hangman' Page was able to win. He has since won a multi-man tag match at Fight for the Fallen.

He also is currently working for Major League Wrestling where he is set to challenge for the Middleweight Title.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling tweeted out a video of MJF today, where it was revealed that he had signed a contract with AEW converting his short-term contract into a long-term multi-year one.

🚨 Breaking News - @the_MJF signs extension, converting to a new multiple year agreement with @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/LoInxfDy60 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 19, 2019

The contract will not prevent MJF from fulfilling his obligations to MLW. He is about to challenge for the MLW World Middleweight Championship in the company.

What's next?

While MJF is challenging Teddy Hart for the title at MLW's Never Say Never 2019 event on the 25th of July, MJF is not yet scheduled for the AEW: All Out PPV on the 31st of August.

It is only a matter of time before he finds himself in a match for the PPV given his current status in the company and his new multi-year contract.