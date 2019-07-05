AEW News: MJF furious about match at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 222 // 05 Jul 2019, 06:50 IST

Maxwell Jacob Friedman isn't excited about his surprise tag team partner

What's the story?

Earlier today, it was announced that Shawn Spears would be in action at AEW Fight for the Fallen following his assault on Cody Rhodes. In a surprising move, he'll be teaming up with a close friend of Cody's, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, in a six-man tag team match at AEW Fight for the Fallen. MJF is, obviously, none too pleased.

In case you didn't know...

At Fyter Fest, Shawn Spears nearly caved in the skull of Cody Rhodes after his match with Darby Allin. A steel chair left the Executive VP in a bloody heap, with a gash on his head leaving a pool of red liquid on the mat.

As he made his escape through the crowd, Maxwell Jacob Friedman rushed the ring, making sure he didn't return. He was one of the first to assist Cody, and along with Brandi Rhodes, helped him to the back.

On the latest episode of Road to Fight for the Fallen, we even saw MJF confront Spears, though both men were held back by security. Following Fyter Fest, MJF was asked about Spears, and proceeded to attack him verbally. Though he has some unfinished business with Adam Page - claiming that he could defeat the Hangman if they had a one-on-one match - he'd love to get his hands on the coward who struck down his friend.

At AEW Fight for the Fallen, he'll be in a ring with Spears, though it's not exactly the kind of situation he was hoping for.

The heart of the matter

Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn't let up on his harsh critique of Spears, and has taken every opportunity to call him every name in the book. In a shocking turn of events, however, he'll be forced to team up with a man he hates in a six-man tag team match at Fight for the Fallen.

MJF, Spears, and Sammy Guevara will take on Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin, and Joey Janela at the event, much to the dismay of Mr. Better than You. He tweeted out his response, simply saying:

.......Seriously?!?!?!?

What's next?

With revenge still fresh on his mind, it's clear that a fight will break out between the tag team partners at Fight for the Fallen. The question is, will it cost MJF another match? Or will they save the action for afterward?