AEW News: MJF talks carrying AEW on his back, Create A Pro and more (Exclusive)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

All Elite Wrestling is just weeks away from their television debut scheduled for October 2nd on TNT. The show is set to go head to head with WWE's NXT on the USA Network. In the meantime, we caught up with Maxwell Jacob Friedman or MJF, who will without a shadow of a doubt be a big star in AEW.

MJF discussed signing with AEW, training at Create A Pro, being in the opening match for All In, and what's in store for the rest of 2019. Let's get straight to it!

SK: What's going on Sportskeeda fans, it's Lee Walker here... (MJF cuts me off)

MJF: Shut your stupid mouth. Ladies and gentlemen, in case you are deaf, dumb, blind, stupid – or since you're listening to this programming probably just poor and fat – my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I signed a faaat contract with All Elite Wrestling. I am at the tender age of 23, and I am clearly, clearly, the future of professional wrestling. Listen you soulless fat b*****d, we don't have much time. I have to go downstairs, I have to stretch, have to flex, I have to get ready for my matchup. So what do you want to know?

SK: What was it like training at Create A Pro?

MJF: What was it like training at Create A Pro? It was amazing. If you live in the Northeast area, the best training school is hands down Create-A-Pro Wrestling. Why? Why is that you ask, professional broadcaster that must be good at their job, even though they had to pay me just to talk to them? The answer is because they trained me, and that tells you everything you need to know.

SK: What was it like being in the opening match for All In?

MJF: They put me out there for a reason, it's because they needed to set the pace, and who sets the pace better than Maxwell Jacob Friedman?

SK: What can fans expect from you in 2019 now that you're signed with AEW?

MJF: How does 2019 look? You can expect me putting this whole entire company on my shoulders. Call me Young Atlas because that's exactly what I'm going to do. I'm going to carry the weight, of not just this company, but the world on my back because I'm that damn good.

SK: I'd like to thank you MJF. It's been an honor.

MJF: I hate you, and your stupid face. Ta-ta.

You can listen to the whole interview below!