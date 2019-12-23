AEW News: MJF wants payment for childhood appearance on the now-canceled Rosie O'Donnell Show

He sang "You are my sunshine"

MJF is a lot of things, but a former opera-singing child star? Sometimes, the truth is stranger than fiction as it was revealed that MJF was a guest on the Rosie O'Donnell Show when he was five years old.

Now, in an interview with News 12, he says that he was taken advantage of and he wasn't compensated for his appearance. He said: (H/T: 411 Mania)

"I got taken advantage of, to be honest…I sang ‘You Are My Sunshine’ on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. And I was not compensated for it. I want my money Rosie, if you are watching this. And I know you are, I know you follow me, I want my money back.”

In the clip shown above, a young Maxwell Jacob Friedman says that he was going to be an opera singer and a wrestler. It turns out he was right, well, at least about the wrestling part. News 12 pressed him on his prediction and that there wasn't a day he woke up not wanting to be a professional wrestler. He explained:

"I said I was going to be a professional wrestler…If you believe it, and you believe in it strongly, it is going to happen. And lot of people will say that it is hogwash, but that means those people don’t believe in it firmly enough. There wasn’t a day when I woke up, there wasn’t a day where I went to sleep where I didn’t go, ‘I’m going to be a pro wrestler on TV.'”