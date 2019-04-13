AEW News: More Details Emerge on AEW's TV Show and Network

Home to the once-great WCW

According to Cageside seats, AEW's new weekly TV show will either be on a Wednesday or Thursday night on TNT.

For those in the WWE Universe and beyond who don't remember, TNT was the home of WCW Monday Nitro. They went head to head with WWE Monday Night Raw and defeated the primetime WWE show for 83 straight weeks. At the time, TNT, TBS, and its related networks were all owned by Ted Turner, who had also purchased Jim Crockett Promotions which became WCW.

Since WCW closed its doors back in 2001 and became part of the global empire that is WWE, some WWE fans have yearned for the days when there was actual competition between WWE and a realistic competitor. At one point, TNA/Impact Wrestling was the actual alternative but financial issues have pushed it down the ladder.

When All In was launched last September, no one expected it to be a success. It sold 10,000 tickets in no time at all and was the biggest non-WWE event at the time. Tony Khan stepped in to financially back Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was formed.

Since it was formed, AEW has formed an impressive roster that includes Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Pac, Hangman Page, Britt Baker and many more. There's also talk that Dean Ambrose has been offered a large AEW contract that is very significant. More than likely, with the launch of a new TV show, AEW will be in a better position to attract some of the biggest WWE Superstars.

As per the report, more details have emerged about the upcoming weekly TV show that will be coming out of AEW.

The word going around is that the AEW television show will either air on Wednesday or Thursday night. TNT remains the most talked about network partner.

If AEW ends up on TNT, it will be history repeating itself.

AEW Double or Nothing will be held on May 25, 2019, in Nevada.

