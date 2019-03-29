×
AEW News: Mystery Roast of WWE Legend teased at Starrcast 2

Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
326   //    29 Mar 2019, 22:02 IST

You Got The Undertaker coming...who can it be?
You Got The Undertaker coming...who can it be?

What's the story?

In the latest episode of AEW - The Road To Double or Nothing, a certain possible mystery guest will be 'roasted' at Starrcast 2.



Considering the list has several former WWE Superstars in the mix, it could be anyone.

In case you didn't know

Starrcast was launched by Conrad Thompson as a fan convention. The first Starrcast debuted between Aug 28, 2018, and Sept 02, 2018. It was held to coincide with ALL IN, which was held on Sept 01, 2018.

Much like a comic book convention such as comic con, fans can interact with their favorite wrestlers. Some of them included the likes of WWE Legends such as Scott Hall and DDP. The first Starrcast even had a roast of Bruce Prichard.

Starrcast 2 promises to be even better with WWE legends such as Sting, The Undertaker, Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Jim Ross, Jerry The King Lawler, Lita, X-Pac, Rob Van Dam, and Arn Anderson appearing at the show.

Much like the previous Starrcast, someone is going to get roasted. Now, for those who don't know what a roast is, it's when the guest of honour will have jokes at their expense. Most of these tend to be colleagues and friends.

The heart of the matter

In the latest episode of AEW The Road to Double or Nothing, it provides into what to expect at the Las Vegas show. Several former WWE Superstars appearing talking about their experiences from the last Starrcast such as Eric Bischoff, Scott Hall, DDP, Raven, and others.

During a conversation with Conrad Thompson, Tony Schiavone, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes, Brandi exclaims:

Are You really gonna to have the roast of ...bleep?

Conrad replies:

Yeah...And Sunday...We have a live Talk is Jericho.

In the video, Conrad also speaks on the multiple events that are part of the 4-day fan convention. He also expresses there are a few surprises that have not been announced yet.

What's Next?

AEW Double or Nothing will be held at the MGM Grand Arena on May 25, 2019, in Paradise, Nevada.

Who's going to be roasted? Comment below

