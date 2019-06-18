AEW News: New tournament to begin when weekly show debuts

AEW's weekly show is expected to start in October

What's the story?

AEW president Tony Khan revealed during his appearance on Steve Austin’s ‘Steve Austin Show’ podcast that a tournament will take place to determine the first Tag Team champions in the company’s history.

In case you didn't know…

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are widely regarded as one of the best tag teams in the world.

As two of the executive vice presidents of AEW, they are passionate about the company’s plans for the tag division and even teased at the Double or Nothing rally in February 2019 that tag team matches could headline some AEW events.

The duo defeated The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon & Fenix) in one of the featured matches at Double or Nothing, while Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta) defeated Angelico & Jack Evans in another 2-on-2 match on the show.

With the likes of Cody Rhodes & Dustin Rhodes, SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) and The Dark Order (Stupedied & Player Uno) also on the roster, AEW’s tag division has quickly taken shape ahead of the launch of its weekly television series, which looks set to begin in October.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Tony Khan revealed plans for a Tag Team Championship tournament on AEW’s weekly show when it begins later this year.

He said:

“When we launch our weekly television show in the fall, we're going to be doing a tag team tournament that's going to have some of the greatest tag team matches ever on TV. It's going to be a main focus of our TV.”

What's next?

The next high-profile 2-on-2 match in AEW will take place on July 13 when Cody Rhodes & Dustin Rhodes join forces to face The Young Bucks in an encounter which looks likely to headline the Fight for the Fallen event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Before that, fans of the new promotion can look forward to Fyter Fest on June 29, with featured matches including Cody vs. Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela.