AEW News: Newly signed Dynamite star breaks character; says wrestling saved her life

Kris Statlander (Pic Credit: Lee South/AEW)

Kris Statlander has risen to the top of the pecking order in a short period of time in the AEW Women's division. On January 1, 2020, she will be taking on Riho for the AEW Women's Championship on Dynamite.

It also should be noted that WWE was also interested in Statlander but AEW signed her right away. It's rumored that the WWE contract was not sent to her and that when she was booked by AEW, things turned out the way they did.

Much is not known about AEW's 'alien' but she did break character as she bid farewell to Create-A-Pro wrestling in New York, this past Friday. She said that she isn't good with words and that wrestling saved her life as she wouldn't be in AEW. She explained: (H/T Fightful)

"I'm not good with words. I don't know. I'm not very good at expressing my feelings. So as everyone here knows, I knew nothing about wrestling before I started wrestling. Yeah, I just, in a weird way, wrestling saved my life and I'd be nowhere where I am today if I didn't meet every single one of these people here and if they never helped me grow into 'the alien' I've become. I just want to say to all the fans and thank you to everyone here at Create-A-Pro for helping me get to where I am and to where I keep going. I'm gonna skyrocket to the moon because that's what aliens do."

Statlander is slated for big things in AEW. She's already involved in a storyline with The Nightmare Collective and it'll be interesting how things pan out for her on AEW Dynamite's New Year's Day episode.