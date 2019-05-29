AEW News: NJPW star takes a shot at Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation Juice Robinson will be defending his IWGP US Championship next against Jon Moxley. However, in the build-up to their big title showdown, Robinson has now taken a shot at two of his former WWE colleagues, Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose, and Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

During his time with NXT, Juice Robinson was mainly used as an enhancement talent and eventually left the WWE after a three-year run with the company from 2012 to 2015. Following his departure from WWE in 2015, Robinson signed a contract with NJPW and got off to a decent start in the promotion.

In 2017, at the G1 Supercard specials in San Fransisco, Juice Robinson scored the biggest victory of his career when he defeated then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Jay White in order to capture his first title in NJPW. In doing so, Robinson also became the first American to win the title, however, he dropped the belt to Cody Rhodes at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

At Wrestle Kingdom 13, Robinson won back the IWGP US Title off Cody, in what was also the latter's final match in the company, as 'The American Nightmare' announced his departure from NJPW and ROH in order to inaugurate All Elite Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Over the course of these past few days, former WWE Champion, Dean Ambrose (Now obviously going by the name of Jon Moxley) made his shocking debut for newly inaugurated wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, as he attacked both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega following their brutal main event at Double or Nothing.

The very next day, Moxley once again shocked the entire world, as he took to social media and revealed himself as the man who has been tormenting current IWGP US Champion, Juice Robinson for the past month or so.

The current US Champion of NJPW responded to Moxley in a dominant statement that he made recently, as Robinson claimed that he is going fight till death in order to retain his US Title in his upcoming match against Moxley. And further made another bold statement, claiming that the two-time IWGP US Champion Pulp Frictioned Moxley's current AEW colleague Cody Rhodes right out of NJPW. (H/T: WrestleZone)

"I’m not CJ Parker anymore. Ask Cody! I ‘Pulp Fictioned’ Cody right out of the company. I’m going to show up to Ryogoku ready to fight, and I know the media has already crowned [Moxley]. I know social media has already crowned him, but you know who hasn’t crowned him yet? The people that are going to be sitting in that arena—my fans, the people that believe in me, the people that know my heart is New Japan."

What's next?

Juice Robinson will be defending his IWGP US Title against Jon Moxley on the 5th of June at the finals of the Best of Super Juniors, as the AEW star gets set to make his NJPW debut as well.