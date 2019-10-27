AEW News: Nyla Rose names NXT Superstar as dream opponent

Nyla Rose is a force to be reckoned with in AEW

In a recent interview, Nyla Rose revealed that she would love to be involved in a storyline with NXT's Mia Yim.

Nyla Rose's AEW run so far

Nyla Rose quickly rose through the ranks of AEW's women's roster, earning a chance to become the first AEW Women's World Champion on the first episode of Dynamite. At All Out, Rose won the Casino Battle Royal to secure entry into the match. Her opponent, Riho, defeated Hikaru Shida later on in the night, setting up the title bout.

Though she didn't win the championship, Rose put on a good showing that night. After her defeat, she attacked Riho but was stopped from injuring her by Kenny Omega. It's clear that Rose and Riho have some unfinished business, as Rose will surely stop at nothing to gain what she believes is rightfully hers.

The HBIC is on Nyla Rose's radar

The Barbie Breaker was recently a guest on the Women's Wrestling Weekly podcast where she talked about her AEW debut, what it's like to work with All Elite Wrestling, and her career prior, including her time in Japan.

We also learned a bit more about Rose when she was asked who her dream opponent would be. She revealed that she started out in the same pro wrestling school as NXT's Mia Yim.

I don't know if I'll get in trouble for saying this, but I'm going to say it. Mia Yim. There's a little bit of history with us. We started in the same pro wrestling school, so that's just on a personal level. Having come up with her, watching her get started, you know supporting each other, watching us both come up in the ranks, I would love that just for a very personal chapter closure.

Rose said that there isn't a storyline she has in mind, but if they had a chance to work together, they could figure something out. As far as who she's looking at next in AEW, Rose has her eyes on Bea Priestley.

If you'd like to check out what else Rose had to say, watch the full interview below.

