AEW News: Olympian boxer Anthony Ogogo signs with All Elite Wrestling

Anthony Ogogo is All Elite!

In shocking news coming out of the UK's Southside Wrestling, Cody Rhodes has announced the signing of former Olympian British boxer Anthony Ogogo for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon is reporting that Rhodes made the announcement at the Southside Wrestling's ninth anniversary show in Stevenage, England.

Ogogo held an unbeaten professional record until his final fight, ending 11-1 after losing his last ever boxing outing - suffering a shattered eye socket that would ultimately force Ogogo to retire from the sport with seven eye operations over two and a half years, still being unable to repair the damage completely.

Anthony Ogogo lays out MJF at SouthSide Wrestling



Says he’ll see him Wednesday at #AEW pic.twitter.com/4A9k29xBPK — Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) October 26, 2019

In June, Ogogo told Eastern Daily News all about transitioning from the boxing ring to the wrestling ring.

"I'm seriously considering becoming a professional wrestler, I may join one of the big companies and do some wrestling because it has always been something I've enjoyed. At first it was a bit of a guilty pleasure, because most kids get to an age where it's all glitz and glam and the wrestling. If you're a kid, is exciting as you don't know it's scripted. It's an amazing show and as a kid I fell in love with it.

As I grew older, I thought I would grow out of it but I never have - and if anything it's the opposite, I love it even more.

Ogogo said how he's in he prime of his life, with only his eye injury holding him back - which isn't an issue in wrestling.

"I think for me it would tick so many boxes. I have been a massive fan of it my entire life, I'm physically - other than my eyes—in the prime of my life. I want to utilise all the years of hard work, all the time in the gym, I'm very fit, very athletic and I think I'm going to give it a go so watch this space."

The London 2012 Olympian debuted in February at World Association of Wrestling (WAW) and has now officially signed for AEW.

