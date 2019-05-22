AEW News: Recently released WWE star added to Casino Battle Royale

All Elite Wrestling adds another fan favorite to Double or Nothing

What's the story?

We're mere days away from All Elite Wrestling's first official event, Double or Nothing. With expectations at an all-time high and a wrestling fan base begging for more content, the company has added another big name to their event.

In case you didn't know...

Double or Nothing will take place this Saturday, January 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Cody & Dustin Rhodes, and the Lucha Bros are all set to compete at the event.

All Elite Wrestling has recently worked out a deal with TNT to air a weekly live pro wrestling show coming this fall. In order to give the Turner Network an idea of what they've just bought into, they'll need to knock their first PPV out of the park.

In order to do that, they plan on bringing in both indie darlings that hardcore fans love and big-name stars that have appeared on television before. Another one of those stars was revealed earlier today on AEW's official Twitter page.

The heart of the matter

Today, it was revealed that former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears would be taking part in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale. The winner of the match will earn a match for the AEW World Championship match down the line.

And the next entrant to draw his #CasinoBattleRoyale card is..........



subscribe now to watch the Buy In Live https://t.co/jROCViJ2e1 pic.twitter.com/s4J0m7KLa3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2019

In the vignette, Spears holds up a ten of diamonds, calling back to his old days with the WWE. However, Spears plans on stepping up this Saturday, and a win at Double or Nothing could send him on the path to be the first ever AEW World Champion.

What's next?

While performing in WWE as Tye Dillinger, Spears was a big fan favorite, earning a cult following in NXT. While his main roster run wasn't exactly what fans were hoping for, Spears earned a lot of support during his time there, and his fans will be excited to see him on AEW Double or Nothing.