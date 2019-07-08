AEW News: Shawn Spears makes sinister revelation about what he thinks of Cody Rhodes

Shawn Spears hit Cody Rhodes with a chair at AEW: Fyter Fest

What's the story?

At AEW: Fyter Fest, Cody Rhodes had quite a match against up-and-coming talent, Darby Allin. He was able to get a narrow victory, however, after the match was over, there was a shocking attack by Shawn Spears on Cody.

AEW recently Tweeted that on the first episode of Road to All Out, Shawn Spears would be sitting with Jim Ross to talk about the reason for his actions. Spears retweeted it and while doing so, said that nothing was going to hold him back from attacking Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

At AEW: Fyter Fest, Shawn Spears attacked Cody Rhodes viciously with a steel chair. He hit him with the chair shot to the head, busting him open. The shot shocked most of the fans as it was an unprotected shot to the head. Although it was later claimed by AEW officials that the chair was supposed to be gimmicked, that did not change the fact that it had cut the back of Cody's head open.

Cody needed 12 staples to seal the wound, but a question remained. Why did Shawn Spears attack Cody Rhodes?

The heart of the matter

While Spears is set to explain the reasons for his attack on the Road to All Out to Jim Ross, that did not stop him from letting the AEW fans know what he thought of Cody Rhodes and his influence.

He gave the finger to the scripts, formats, and restraints, indicating that nothing would stop him from attacking Cody Rhodes.

He then went on to say that Hardcore Holly, Ted Dibiase Jr., and Damien Sandow -- all three former partners of Cody Rhodes in WWE -- had burnt. He then finished by saying that his truth would be told.

What's next?

Shawn Spears is set to sit down with Jim Ross on the first episode of the Road to All Out to explain his actions. What truth could he be talking about?

The two will be meeting at All Out in a match. Before that Cody Rhodes is set to compete at Fight for the Fallen. He might have to keep an eye out for Spears.

What do you think Shawn Spears will reveal? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!