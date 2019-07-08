×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Shawn Spears makes sinister revelation about what he thinks of Cody Rhodes

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
209   //    08 Jul 2019, 00:50 IST

Shawn Spears hit Cody Rhodes with a chair at AEW: Fyter Fest
Shawn Spears hit Cody Rhodes with a chair at AEW: Fyter Fest

What's the story?

At AEW: Fyter Fest, Cody Rhodes had quite a match against up-and-coming talent, Darby Allin. He was able to get a narrow victory, however, after the match was over, there was a shocking attack by Shawn Spears on Cody.

AEW recently Tweeted that on the first episode of Road to All Out, Shawn Spears would be sitting with Jim Ross to talk about the reason for his actions. Spears retweeted it and while doing so, said that nothing was going to hold him back from attacking Cody Rhodes.

In case you didn't know...

At AEW: Fyter Fest, Shawn Spears attacked Cody Rhodes viciously with a steel chair. He hit him with the chair shot to the head, busting him open. The shot shocked most of the fans as it was an unprotected shot to the head. Although it was later claimed by AEW officials that the chair was supposed to be gimmicked, that did not change the fact that it had cut the back of Cody's head open.

Cody needed 12 staples to seal the wound, but a question remained. Why did Shawn Spears attack Cody Rhodes?

The heart of the matter

While Spears is set to explain the reasons for his attack on the Road to All Out to Jim Ross, that did not stop him from letting the AEW fans know what he thought of Cody Rhodes and his influence.

He gave the finger to the scripts, formats, and restraints, indicating that nothing would stop him from attacking Cody Rhodes.

He then went on to say that Hardcore Holly, Ted Dibiase Jr., and Damien Sandow -- all three former partners of Cody Rhodes in WWE -- had burnt. He then finished by saying that his truth would be told.

What's next?

Shawn Spears is set to sit down with Jim Ross on the first episode of the Road to All Out to explain his actions. What truth could he be talking about?

Advertisement

The two will be meeting at All Out in a match. Before that Cody Rhodes is set to compete at Fight for the Fallen. He might have to keep an eye out for Spears.

What do you think Shawn Spears will reveal? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Cody Rhodes Tye Dillinger
Advertisement
AEW News: Shawn Spears takes a tasteless jibe at Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Shawn Spears takes a dig at Cody Rhodes in his reply to Brandi Rhodes' tweet
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Update on Cody Rhodes' injury sustained at Fyter Fest
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Video footage reveals tensions flaring backstage at AEW Fyter Fest after Cody's injury
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes takes a savage shot at WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes talks about how blood will play a role in AEW PPVs and shows
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes says there will be no scripted promos in AEW 
RELATED STORY
3 Things Cody Rhodes revealed about the upcoming weekly AEW show to Chris Van Vliet 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes reveals the real meaning behind his entrance at Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cody Rhodes shares opinion on who is superior between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us