AEW News: Shawn Spears reveals why he took stunners from Tony Khan and referee

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 23:54 IST SHARE

It was for the fans!

Shawn Spears is a team player, and he proved that when he took several stunners in the middle of the ring from the likes of Cody Rhodes, Joey Janela, Dustin Rhodes, Nick Jackson as well as Tony Khan and referee Audrey Edwards. This happened right after AEW Dark.

While some wrestling fans saw the episode for what it was, others felt perturbed that Spears was made to look silly in front of the Texas crowd. He has been built up for several months as "The Chairman" of AEW, and this seemed like a fall from grace for him.

However, Spears has now responded on Twitter by explaining to a fan that that it was all part of the entertainment. He said:

"It’s entertainment. It’s show business. And it was all my idea. I had a blast with my friends and the people of Texas. They enjoyed it. Mission accomplished."

It’s entertainment. It’s show business.



And it was all my idea. I had a blast with my friends and the people of Texas.



They enjoyed it. Mission accomplished 😊 https://t.co/XMBnFVRDum — “The Chairman” Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) December 19, 2019

Spears' comments make perfect sense. As the heel, he is able to take handle such incidents.

These kind of shenanigans were commonplace in WWE, with several incidents being witnessed after WWE Raw went off the air. The famous attempt to get The Undertaker to do a Spinaroonie is a good example of that.

Advertisement

In that case, the heel taking most of the beating was Triple H.

Ironically, Dustin Rhodes is in both AEW and WWE "after hours" segments. Perhaps there is more to this than meets the eye? Only time will tell.