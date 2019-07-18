AEW News: Shawn Spears to get a manager on AEW programming

The Perfect 10 will be getting an ally in AEW.

What's the story?

One thing that can certainly be said about Shawn Spears in All Elite Wrestling is that he has made quite the immediate impact.

Since that impact has been so great in only over two months with the company, Fightful Select is reporting that Spears will be soon be getting a manager on AEW programming.

In case you didn't know...

Spears was formally known in WWE as Tye Dillinger. He was in NXT for many years but made it to the main roster two years ago. He was barely used by WWE and was released earlier this year. He made his debut for AEW at Double or Nothing in the pre-show battle royal.

The heart of the matter

After Spears made his debut at DON, he was not booked for a match at the next show, Fyter Fest. Even though he wasn't on the card, he had people talking about him after he blasted Cody with a chair shot following "the American Nightmare's" draw with Darby Allin.

It was an unprotected chair shot and it saw several roster members come out to the ring in order to assist Cody. Among them were MJF and Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes. AEW announced recently that Cody and Spears would be facing off next month at All Out.

Fightful Select recently revealed that Spears will be receiving a manager on AEW programming. It didn't specify when the manager would appear or who it would be, but the report did mention that it was slated to be addressed on this week's episode of "The Road to All Out".

Spears was known to be a decent mic worker in both NXT and WWE, but that might not be the reason for a potential pairing with a manager. Since Cody and Spears are set to face off at the end of August, there is over a month of storytelling to be done.

Cody is usually accompanied to the ring by Brandi Rhodes and Brandi was extremely angry and critical of Spears immediately following the chair shot. The manager might be a way for Spears to counter any possible role that Brandi could play into their ongoing build up to their match.

What's next?

Since not much has been revealed in terms of when or why or whom it might be, things will come to light in the following weeks. My guess is that it would be a female that can mix it up with Brandi, but anything is possible. I'm thinking that it could be Penelope Ford since she hasn't had much of a role in AEW yet.

Who do you think Shawn Spears' manager will be? Comment below.