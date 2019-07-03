AEW News: Tag Team offered full-time contracts following impressive Fyter Fest match

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 485 // 03 Jul 2019, 05:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Although Private Party came up on the losing end of the bout, their impressive performance landed them full-time contract offers immediately following the Fyter Fest event

What's the story?

Last week, All Elite Wrestling held its first-ever Fyter Fest event, and the show was highlighted by acclaimed performances from the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

One team who made a great impression on The Young Bucks was Private Party, who competed in a Triple Threat tag team match against SCU and Best Friends.

Although Private Party came up on the losing end of the bout, their impressive performance landed them full-time contract offers immediately following the Fyter Fest event.

In case you didn't know...

Marq Quen of Private Party impressed fans early on in the Fyter Fest Triple Threat bout, hitting a shooting star press and later in the match countering a top rope German Suplex.

Private Party lost the match, which saw the winning team, Best Friends, earn a first-round bye in the upcoming AEW Tag Team Title tournament at All Out, and it looks like the Friends will move on to feud next with The Dark Order.

Private Party, meanwhile, have accepted the full-time contract offers from AEW's Young Bucks, and have joined the ranks of the promotion's tag team division.

The heart of the matter

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks issued a Tweet on Tuesday confirming the contract offers made to Private Party, commenting with the following:

Literally right when Private Party stepped back through the curtain after their match at #FyterFest, Nick & I offered them full time contracts. Star making performances like that deserve to be rewarded. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) July 2, 2019

What's Next?

It remains to be seen whether or not Private Party will earn a spot in the All Elite Wrestling tag team title tournament taking place at All Out, but with such flattering words from Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks, it seems likely the team is poised to do great things in AEW.

What are your thoughts on Private Party? Were they the best team to emerge from Fyter Fest? Let us know in the comment section below!