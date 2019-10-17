AEW News: Tag Team that appeared on Dynamite also faced Heavy Machinery a month ago

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 745 // 17 Oct 2019, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Heavy Machinery's opponents in September appeared on Dynamite tonight!

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite saw two familiar faces make their debuts, seemingly as enhancement talent, against Santana and Ortiz.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds would emerge as Santana and Ortiz's opponents on tonight's All Elite Wrestling show, having a fairly short outing against the former Impact Wrestling stars - falling to the Street Sweeper.

However, the appearance of the tag team may have raised some eyebrows as they made their entrance, particularly to anyone who watched SmackDown on September 11th when the pair competed against Heavy Machinery under the names Johnny Silver and Alex Keaton.

The tag team, known as The Beaver Boys, have appeared on both WWE and AEW television in the space of just over one month. Sadly, their WWE clash was just as fruitful as their outing on Dynamite, with Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight laying waste to the pair in under two minutes.

Falling to either team, though, is nothing to be ashamed of. Santana and Ortiz, formerly known as LAX, are firmly establishing themselves as one of AEW's top teams, joining Chris Jericho's Inner Circle alongside Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara. You can bet The Beaver Boys won't be their last victims.

Meanwhile, over on WWE television, Heavy Machinery continue to be both one of the most dominant and simultaneously entertaining teams on the roster and are running roughshod over anyone who dares to get in their way.

Both Silver and Reynolds currently wrestle for CZW under the names they used on tonight's edition of Dynamite. Silver has also previously competed at WWE No Way Out under the name Rob Grymes against Ryback, teaming with Dan Delaney in a Handicap Match against The Big Guy,

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news about WWE and UFC. Do not miss out!