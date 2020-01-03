AEW News: Taz gives his honest opinion about AEW Dynamite

Taz made an appearance on All Elite Wrestling's weekly TV show, AEW Dynamite as a guest commentator. He shared the announcers' table with Jim Ross and Excalibur and called their first show of 2020.

The former WWE star has now taken to Twitter to give his honest opinion of the show. He said that that the AEW talent and production was stellar and also claimed that it was amazing to work with Jim Ross and Excalibur.

Taz also praised the fans in the arena and said it was electric in JAX for 2 straight hours. He also thanked the fans for all the supportive messages, tweeting:

Early rumours suggested that Taz was set to return as an authority figure. However, Arn Anderson took the role of Cody Rhodes's on-camera manager while Taz returned and took his place at the commentary table.

There is no news about whether Taz will be making a return any time soon or if AEW are signing him permanently.