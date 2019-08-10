AEW News: The Young Bucks announce tournament for inaugural AEW Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks

What's the story?

After winning the match against Private Party at House of Glory's High Intensity 8, AEW's EVPs The Young Bucks announced a tag team tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Tag Team champions.

In case you didn't know...

On Jan 1, 2019, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks along with The Khan Family announced their new wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Ever since, the promotion has been going from strength to strength by having incredible matches and storylines. So far, the company has hosted three shows under their banner and all three of them have received a positive response from the fans.

AEW has been very clear from the beginning that they want to promote tag team wrestling heavily.

The heart of the matter

After winning the match against Private Party, Matt Jackson announced that High Intensity 8 wouldn't be the last time fans would see them against Private Party as they will take on them on AEW on TNT on October 9th in Boston. It will be the opening match for the tag team tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions.

Along with The Young Bucks and Private Party, Adam Page too made an appearance on the show to cut a promo on Chris Jericho and promote his match against him at All Out to crown the inaugural AEW Champion.

What's next?

Right now, AEW is gearing up for their next show called All Out, which is scheduled to take place at the Sears Centre Arena, Chicago on August 31, 2019.

So far the matches announced for the show are:

Adam Page vs Chris Jericho (for the inaugural AEW Championship)

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes vs Shawn Spears

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Lucha Brothers vs. The Young Bucks (Ladder Match for the AAA World Tag Team Championship)

Darby Allin vs Jimmy Havoc vs Joey Janela

21-woman Casino Battle Royale