AEW News: The Young Bucks get an interesting offer from another wrestling company

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 824 // 21 Oct 2019, 03:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Young Bucks are one of the most popular tag teams in the industry today

The Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling, Scott D’Amore, has put forth a rather intriguing invitation to The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), seemingly opening the door for The Young Bucks to return to Impact Wrestling for a one-off match.

The Young Bucks are no strangers to promotions like WWE and Impact Wrestling.

Both Matt and Nick Jackson notably performed for Impact Wrestling a few years ago, being prominently featured in the promotion’s tag team division from 2009 to 2011, besides also making an appearance in the year 2013.

Nevertheless, the talented performers were unable to truly break through the proverbial glass ceiling during their time with Impact Wrestling.

The Young Bucks, however, did manage to earn a considerable amount of praise and support from fans and critics alike after leaving Impact Wrestling for their work in promotions such as NJPW, ROH, and others.

Ethan Page jokes about Impact Wrestling previously having stayed away from the word “TNA”.

One half of Impact Wrestling’s World Tag Team Champions, Ethan Page, took to his official social media account to note that during WrestleMania 36 weekend in April of 2020, Impact Wrestling would be bringing back “TNA” for one night.

Page recalled how Impact Wrestling management had previously warned him not to reference the company’s old name, TNA, but are now themselves bringing back the TNA brand, albeit for a one-off show.

Apparently, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks got wind of Page’s aforementioned tweet, and in response to the same, the former tweeted out a photograph of him with brother Nick during their days in TNA as the “Generation Me” tag team.

On that note, Scott D’Amore re-tweeted Matt’s tweet, inviting the latter to Impact Wrestling for a match –

"Let’s do it! As @THETOMMYDREAMER would say no politics, no BS, just wrestling. I wonder what @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin are up to? Generation Me vs. The Motor City Machine Guns! Why do you say @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB? Are you ready to #CrossTheLine#ThisIsImpact”

Advertisement

As of the time of this writing, The Young Bucks are yet to revert back to D’Amore’s offer.

While the brothers have signed with AEW and are unlikely to leave the company anytime soon, it remains to be seen whether they’ll accept the unique one-off match-up that D’Amore seems to be offering them.

I remember getting “talked to” for tweeting about TNA 😂



Mania weekend @IMPACTWRESTLING is BRINGING TNA BACK for one night!



I had to take my finger off the pulse for a quick second to tweet this out 😬



IM. SO. EXCITED. 🙌



TNA! TNA! TNA!



PUT ME IN THE KING OF THE MOUNTAIN! pic.twitter.com/Fx0bcBJWsg — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 20, 2019

Let’s do it!

As @THETOMMYDREAMER would say no politics, no BS, just wrestling.

I wonder what @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin are up to?

Generation Me vs. The Motor City Machine Guns!

Why do you say @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB? Are you ready to #CrossTheLine#ThisIsImpact https://t.co/0XXIfRQRa4 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) October 20, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!