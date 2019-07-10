×
AEW News: The Young Bucks talk about their Executive Roles, why WWE wasn't an option

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
65   //    10 Jul 2019, 20:55 IST

The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks

What's the story

Chris Van Vliet conducted one of his biggest interviews to date, as he discussed all the hot topics with AEW Executive Vice Presidents, The Young Bucks.

Matt and Nick Jackson went into detail on what their role with All Elie Wrestling is like.

In case you didn't know

The Young Bucks are Executives Vice Presidents for AEW. Before the days of AEW, they were the hottest tag team in the United States. They wrestled for Impact Wrestling as "Generation Me", and then made their name at Ring of Honor Wrestling and NJPW.

During their time in NJPW, they would become the core of "The Bullet Club" and eventually "The Elite", along with becoming the NJPW World Tag Team Champions on multiple occasions.

The heart of the matter:

The Young Bucks were questioned by Chris Van Vliet about their Executive Roles within AEW.

Matt: "We're such a baby company, still. I think we're still just trying to figure that out. We're all wearing 20 hats each."

Nick: "We are behind the tag teams that are getting hired and signed. There's different categories, you could say. Kenny is taking his time on the women's division. He's got his hands all over that."

Matt: "You should have seen him at Fyter Fest. He worked 3 different matches he had to coach. Plus he had to do our match. He was nuts that day ... At the end of the night, he just passed out."


The Young Bucks also discuss the WWE, Cody's Chairshot, an AEW Video Game, CM Punk and more in the interview shown below. We here at Sportskeeda would like to thank Chris Van Vliet for sending us the excerpt.

Nick Jackson spoke about why they didn't go to WWE:

Nick: "We have young families. Even with the limited schedule, it was like 'God, I can't imagine being home [just] for 2 days for my kids."



What's next

The Young Bucks will be wrestling Cody and Dustin Rhodes this Saturday at AEW "Fight for the Fallen", live on B/R Live at 8:30 pm (EST).

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates, and results.

