AEW News: The Young Bucks suffer upset loss on Dynamite

The Young Bucks have suffered another loss in AEW

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Private Party pulled off a major upset as they defeated The Young Bucks in the opening round of the AEW Tag Team Tournament Match. The Elite members were one of the favourites to win the tournament and be crowned as the first AEW Tag Team Champions.

What is the AEW Tag Team Tournament?

All Elite Wrestling initially announced the creation of their world tag team championships on June 18th, 2019 and it was announced that the inaugural winner of the AEW World Tag Team Championships would be crowned on the 30th of October on Dynamite between the final two teams who would go on to proceed in the AEW Tag Team Tournament.

The AEW Tag Team Tournament was announced on 9th August, 2019 and popular tag teams such as The Young Bucks, The Private Party, Jurassic Express, The Lucha Brothers, and The Dark Order were all confirmed to compete in the tournament.

The Private Party vs The Young Bucks

Heading into their first-round AEW Tag Tournament match against The Private Party, The Young Bucks were on the back of a big defeat to their arch-rivals The Lucha Brothers from All In and were on course to get back on track.

However, things didn't go as Matt and Nick Jackson expected, as the two members of The Elite suffered an upset loss to The Private Party in a match which surely did end in a very shocking manner with Marq Queen pinning Matt for the quick roll-up to pick up the sneaky win.

As noted through the match, there were times The Young Bucks had some miscommunication between them and there were also several near falls, as well. Matt and Nick also attempted to hit the Meltzer Driver in the closing stages but eventually failed to come up with a win.

With this win, The Private Party will now go on to face either the Lucha Brothers or The Jurrasic Express in the next round of the AEW Tag Tournament.