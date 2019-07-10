×
AEW News: The Young Bucks reveal how they have changed the wrestling business

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
48   //    10 Jul 2019, 21:07 IST

The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks

What's the story?

The Young Bucks are the current AEW Executive Vice Presidents. Before venturing out with their own company, they had already made quite the impact on the wrestling business as a whole.

Their contributions to the wrestling business cannot be measured. Matt and Nick Jackson talked about it during their recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. Thanks to Van Vliet for providing transcripts of the interview.

In case you didn't know...

The Young Bucks changed the way that people looked at indie wrestling with their runs across different promotions. Over the past 5 years, in particular, The Young Bucks built themselves a reputation of being huge draws. Be it in the Bullet Club in NJPW and Ring of Honor, wherever they went, they left a major impact.

Earlier in 2019, they helped to change the game in professional wrestling completely, by joining Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan and launching AEW.

All Elite Wrestling has proven themselves capable of putting on great shows on pay-per-view. From this October, they will also be broadcasting weekly shows on TNT.

The heart of the matter

In their interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Young Bucks talked about the impact they had made in the wrestling business. Nick Jackson spoke about how more and more wrestlers were making money.

Nick: "We've changed the whole pay scale for everyone in wrestling, which is awesome. A lot of our friends are getting paid and they're finally making money for the first time in their careers. It feels good, it feels awesome."

Matt Jackson talked about how the pressure they had been putting on everyone had forced others to try harder to compete.

Matt: "The pressure has been put on everybody in the professional wrestling business ... Everybody is trying harder now. It's very competitive again. We need competition again. The industry needs it to survive."
Advertisement

The two brothers have certainly helped to change the industry for good.

You can see the full interview here:



What's next?

The Young Bucks will be taking on two other brothers in professional wrestling, as they will be facing Cody and Dustin Rhodes at AEW: Fight for the Fallen.

AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks Matt Jackson Nick Jackson
