AEW News: Tony Khan reveals shocking news about Kylie Rae's status with the company

What happened?

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kylie Rae is no longer with AEW. Sean Ross said that he asked Tony Khan during the press junket and he said she asked for her release from the company and it was granted. It's still unclear as to why she asked for her release.

Where has Kylie Rae been?

Kylie Rae was scheduled for Fyter Fest to face off against Leva Bates. But she pulled out at the last minute. It was also reported that she was out of in-ring action due to a medical issue. Since then, she has even deleted her Twitter Account. It's fair to say that some wrestling fans are disturbed by the fact she has gone off the grid.

The last time AEW fans saw her in action was in a four-way match at AEW Double or Nothing. While she did lose the match, she created quite the impression with her in-ring ability and exciting energy inside the squared circle. After her match, she was elated to be involved in AEW.

Why did Kylie Rae leave AEW?

It's unclear as to when Kylie Rae asked for her release. As per Sean Ross Sapp, Tony Khan said that she asked for her release and it was granted. Moreover, it was very amicable. There was no timeline given as to when she actually asked for it.

I asked Tony Khan about Kylie Rae's status. He told me she asked for her AEW release and they granted it. It was amicable, per Tony — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com @ All Out (@SeanRossSapp) September 1, 2019

Will Kylie Rae return to AEW?

With reports of medical issues and deleting her social media accounts, it seems there's more to the story. It's still unclear as to what her status is. Is she done with wrestling? What is the medical issue that she is dealing with? Wrestling fans would only wish her for a speedy return and that, hopefully, in the future, she may be able to return to AEW.

