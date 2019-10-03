AEW News: Tony Khan says All Elite Wrestling has bigger stars than NXT

Tony Khan

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan discussed the debut of their weekly series, Dynamite, the competition with NXT, differences between the roster of the two promotions, among others.

AEW and NXT will be going against each other every Wednesday at 8 PM EST, just like they did tonight. Khan also reflected on why the competition between the companies will be beneficial for both.

Wednesday Night Wars?

As both the shows will be broadcasted on Wednesdays, many fans predict that the 'Monday Night Wars' between WWE and WCW will be replicated in the form of 'Wednesday Night Wars'. To this, the AEW President added his views.

"The one thing I think everyone knows in real life is these companies don't like each other and they want to stop each other from getting viewers and want to get the most market share they can possibly get for themselves. That realism to me was one of the driving forces of the resurgence of wrestling in the mid-90s and then led to the decline of the wrestling business after that competition ceased."

Comparing the shows

Speaking about his competition, NXT, Khan commented that AEW has better wrestlers in their roster.

"The AEW roster has much bigger stars and better wrestlers frankly than the NXT roster. The AEW shows are going to be in major arenas instead of a smaller building in front of a few hundred people. But I think it's a good competition for us. It attracts more fans to the idea of the Wednesday night wars. I think the most compelling story in wrestling these days in many ways is AEW vs. WWE."

For the first time tonight, both the shows collided at the same time. It will be worth finding out how they fare per the viewership ratings.

