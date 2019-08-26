AEW News: Tony Schiavone possibly replacing current announcer, more on his new role

Tony Schiavone

Last week it was reported that former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone had signed with All Elite Wrestling, and the promotion has since confirmed Schiavone's signing by issuing the following press release.

AEW SIGNS VETERAN COMMENTATOR TONY SCHIAVONE TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL

August 26, 2019 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today confirmed that it has signed renowned commentator Tony Schiavone to a full-time, multi-year agreement.

Schiavone, widely considered to be one of the most important voices in professional wrestling, joins AEW’s television broadcast team of Jim Ross and Excalibur. Schiavone will also serve as a senior producer for AEW events.

In addition to his work with AEW, the versatile Schiavone will continue his role as producer for the University of Georgia Football and Baseball Network, and will call the play-by-play for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple A team, the Gwinnett Stripers.

“Tony ‘The Silver Tongue’ Schiavone was the lead voice of pro wrestling at a time when it was dominating the globe,” said Cody Rhodes, EVP of AEW. “It’s a pleasure to have him join AEW as a senior producer and member of the broadcast team. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a UGA fan either. I think Tony is one of the most underrated lead men with the narrative of pro wrestling there’s ever been. I’m thrilled to get into the studio with him. Let’s welcome Tony to All Elite Wrestling.”

It's interesting to note that the above press release does not make mention of Alex Marvez, who has been a member of the three-person AEW announce team since the promotion launched at the beginning of the year.

While not confirmed, it is possible that Tony Schiavone will be replacing Marvez on the announce team, which now appears to consist of Schiavone, Jim Ross and Excalibur.

AEW next presents All Out, it's highly anticipated return to PPV, over Labor Day weekend.

