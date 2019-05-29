AEW News: Top AEW employee didn't know Jon Moxley was debuting

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 424 // 29 May 2019, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Ross stated that he didn't know Jon Moxley would be debuting at the end of the show.

In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling produced their first show last weekend. Double Or Nothing was being hyped by the company for a long time, and was headlined by Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The PPV saw Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes engage in a bloody brawl, with Cody coming out on the top. The main event was another impressive battle, that saw Chris Jericho defeat Kenny Omega after hitting him with his new finisher, The Judas Effect.

The celebration didn't last long, as Chris Jericho took the mic and began berating the live crowd. He demanded respect from the audience, but was cut short by Jon Moxley coming out through the crowd.

As the fans roared in unison, Moxley made his way to the ring and hit Jericho with the Dirty Deeds. He then proceeded to do the same to the referee, and got into a brawl with Omega. Moxley came out on top in the end, as the show came to a close.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Justin Barrasso, Jim Ross revealed that he didn't have any idea that Moxey would be debuting on the show. He stated that he had heard about talks with Moxley going well, but nothing more was revealed to him.

I didn’t know it was going to happen. I knew we were negotiating with Moxley. I asked what was happening with him about 10 days ago, and I was told it was going well, but when it came time for the show, his name wasn’t anywhere on my format sheet. It left my mind because I had more I knew I had to prepare for.

What's next?

Moxley is all set to face Joey Janela in his first AEW match at Fyter Fest.

Are you excited for Moxley's first match?