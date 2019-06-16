×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Top star verbally attacks Jon Moxley

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
218   //    16 Jun 2019, 07:21 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently sat down for an interview with Wrestling Inc on their WINCLY podcast where he discussed a host of topics, including the one of AEW's hottest new signee Jon Moxley.

During the conversation, MJF had some harsh words for the former WWE Champion.

In case you didn't know...

At AEW's debut show Double or Nothing, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose shocked the Pro Wrestling world when he made his first appearance since his WWE departure.

Upon his debut for AEW, Moxley brutally assaulted Chris Jericho and also put a beating on former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

Moxley then made his shocking debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling and in his first match for the promotion, the former WWE Champion won the IWGP US Championship.

The current and new IWGP US Champion recently also made his return to the Independent Circuit and in his first match back, Moxley defeated another fellow AEW star in the form of Darby Allin in Northeast Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

While interacting on the recent edition of Wrestling Inc's WINCY podcast, MJF claimed that Jon Moxley certainly isn't the type of guy with whom the former would consider hanging out on the weekends and drink with.

However, MJF did agree to the fact that the current IWGP US Champion definitely has the star power of his own and does bring a tremendous amount of star power to All Elite Wrestling as a promotion.

MJF eventually did demean Moxley by stating that he looks like someone who should take a shower or two. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Advertisement
"Jon Moxley is not someone I would hang out with on the weekends and drink with. He's not my cup of tea. Does he have star power? Absolutely. Does he look like he should take a shower or two? Absolutely. I think he brings a tremendous amount of star power to our company that already has an insane amount of star power. …He absolutely fits the bill."

What's next?

MJF is currently scheduled to compete at the upcoming Fyter Fest event, as he gets set for a fatal-four way match against Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Jimmy Havoc.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)
Advertisement
AEW News: Top AEW personnel drops big hint AEW signing Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose takes part in Indy match; cuts promo praising next 'big star'
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents for Jon Moxley in AEW 
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals difference between his and CM Punk's WWE exits
RELATED STORY
5 things Jon Moxley revealed since AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
5 perfect options for Jon Moxley after WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: NJPW star takes a shot at Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE
RELATED STORY
Dean Ambrose News: Top AEW star teases a match with Jon Moxley 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us