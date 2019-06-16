AEW News: Top star verbally attacks Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently sat down for an interview with Wrestling Inc on their WINCLY podcast where he discussed a host of topics, including the one of AEW's hottest new signee Jon Moxley.

During the conversation, MJF had some harsh words for the former WWE Champion.

In case you didn't know...

At AEW's debut show Double or Nothing, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose shocked the Pro Wrestling world when he made his first appearance since his WWE departure.

Upon his debut for AEW, Moxley brutally assaulted Chris Jericho and also put a beating on former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

Moxley then made his shocking debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling and in his first match for the promotion, the former WWE Champion won the IWGP US Championship.

The current and new IWGP US Champion recently also made his return to the Independent Circuit and in his first match back, Moxley defeated another fellow AEW star in the form of Darby Allin in Northeast Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

While interacting on the recent edition of Wrestling Inc's WINCY podcast, MJF claimed that Jon Moxley certainly isn't the type of guy with whom the former would consider hanging out on the weekends and drink with.

However, MJF did agree to the fact that the current IWGP US Champion definitely has the star power of his own and does bring a tremendous amount of star power to All Elite Wrestling as a promotion.

MJF eventually did demean Moxley by stating that he looks like someone who should take a shower or two. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Jon Moxley is not someone I would hang out with on the weekends and drink with. He's not my cup of tea. Does he have star power? Absolutely. Does he look like he should take a shower or two? Absolutely. I think he brings a tremendous amount of star power to our company that already has an insane amount of star power. …He absolutely fits the bill."

What's next?

MJF is currently scheduled to compete at the upcoming Fyter Fest event, as he gets set for a fatal-four way match against Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, and Jimmy Havoc.