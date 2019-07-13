×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Two Superstars set to debut at Fight for the Fallen in newly announced match

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
55   //    13 Jul 2019, 04:22 IST

AEW: Fight for the Fallen
AEW: Fight for the Fallen


What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is about to showcase their third event since being founded earlier this year. At AEW: Fight for the Fallen there seem to be several exciting matches, with one of the matches being a newly announced Tag Team Match, set to take place between two established talents and two newly signed AEW talents.

Dr Britt Baker is going to team up with Riho to face Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima. The two teams are going to face each other in a match on the Buy-In for Fight for the Fallen.

In case you didn't know...

The Fight for the Fallen PPV event is going to take place at Jacksonville, Florida. The current card of Fight for the Fallen is as follows:

  1. The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes
  2. Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
  3. Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
  4. Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Kip Sabian
  5. Darby Allin & Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc vs. MJF & Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears
  6. SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky (with Christopher Daniels) vs. The Lucha Brothers
  7. Sonny Kiss vs. The Librarian Peter Avalon (with The Librarian Leva Bates)
  8. The Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaura vs. Jack Evans & Angelico
  9. Chris Jericho to appear

The addition of Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima taking on Britt Baker and Riho will make it ten segments on the card.

The heart of the matter

AEW has announced that Riho and Britt Baker will face Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima on the Buy-In of AEW: Fight for the Fallen.

Britt Baker and Riho have competed in previous matchups for AEW and both are undefeated at the moment. Britt Baker has won her match at AEW: Double or Nothing, while Riho won her tag match at the event and then won her match at AEW: Fyter Fest.

What's next?

The match promises to be interesting as Britt Baker and Riho are both seen as top women in AEW at the moment, Bea Priestly is a Champion outside AEW and it will be something to see what she adds to the dynamic in the Women's Division.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Britt Baker Bea Priestley
Advertisement
AEW News: Big match announced for AEW "Fight For The Fallen"
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho to make an 'unbelievable' announcement on AEW: Fight for the Fallen
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Video footage reveals tensions flaring backstage at AEW Fyter Fest after Cody's injury
RELATED STORY
ROH/AEW News: Enzo Amore gets into a fight with AEW star
RELATED STORY
Ranking every AEW female Wrestler's chances of becoming the first Women's Champion
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Fyter Fest rematch set for AAA TripleMania, Kenny Omega set to debut
RELATED STORY
5 Former WWE Superstars to watch out for in AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: CM Punk takes brutal shot at AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW Fyter Fest 2019: Ranking each match
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jim Ross reveals which weapon he thinks can no longer be used in wrestling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us