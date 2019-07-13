AEW News: Two Superstars set to debut at Fight for the Fallen in newly announced match

AEW: Fight for the Fallen

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is about to showcase their third event since being founded earlier this year. At AEW: Fight for the Fallen there seem to be several exciting matches, with one of the matches being a newly announced Tag Team Match, set to take place between two established talents and two newly signed AEW talents.

Dr Britt Baker is going to team up with Riho to face Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima. The two teams are going to face each other in a match on the Buy-In for Fight for the Fallen.

In case you didn't know...

The Fight for the Fallen PPV event is going to take place at Jacksonville, Florida. The current card of Fight for the Fallen is as follows:

The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie Kenny Omega vs. CIMA Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Kip Sabian Darby Allin & Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc vs. MJF & Sammy Guevara & Shawn Spears SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky (with Christopher Daniels) vs. The Lucha Brothers Sonny Kiss vs. The Librarian Peter Avalon (with The Librarian Leva Bates) The Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaura vs. Jack Evans & Angelico Chris Jericho to appear

The addition of Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima taking on Britt Baker and Riho will make it ten segments on the card.

The heart of the matter

AEW has announced that Riho and Britt Baker will face Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima on the Buy-In of AEW: Fight for the Fallen.

Britt Baker and Riho have competed in previous matchups for AEW and both are undefeated at the moment. Britt Baker has won her match at AEW: Double or Nothing, while Riho won her tag match at the event and then won her match at AEW: Fyter Fest.

What's next?

The match promises to be interesting as Britt Baker and Riho are both seen as top women in AEW at the moment, Bea Priestly is a Champion outside AEW and it will be something to see what she adds to the dynamic in the Women's Division.