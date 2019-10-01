AEW News: Watch the opening video for Dynamite premiere on TNT

All Elite Wrestling

Watch the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite opening

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for the premiere of its new TV show Dynamite, which will air live every Wednesday night from 8pm - 10pm EST on TNT.

This week's premiere episode of Dynamite will feature the following stacked lineup:

-Cody vs Sammy Guevara

-MJF vs Brandon Cutler

-PAC vs Hangman Page

-AEW Women's Title Match: Riho vs. Nyla Rose

-The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega) vs. Chris Jericho & 2 Mystery Partners

Also set to appear on the show is Jon Moxley, and All Elite Wrestling is teasing the following regarding Moxley's appearance live on the show.

Silent since announcing he had to pull out of “All Out” and the scheduled bout with Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley will appear on this premiere episode of “Dynamite”, just one week before he is set to return to action against Shawn Spears in Boston. What will he do? What will he say? It's likely Moxley himself does not even know...

Ahead of this week's Dynamite premiere, AEW has released the opening video for the show which is assumed to be the opening for each weekly episode.

AEW announces new partnership

Also ahead of this week's Dynamite TV show premiere, All Elite Wrestling has announced a new merchandising partnership with Hot Topic, and below is an excerpt from the AEW press release.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a multi-year partnership with Hot Topic, the 700-store retail chain specializing in pop culture related apparel, accessories and licensed merchandise.

Starting this Wednesday, October 2, Hot Topic stores across the U.S. and Canada will offer customized T-shirts featuring The Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Hangman Adam Page and Jungle Boy/Luchasaurus. Consumers can also purchase this first wave of T-shirts online at www.hottopic.com . Hot Topic has had a relationship with The Elite brand for the past three years, and is evolving the partnership to encompass all of AEW.

How do you feel about the AEW Dynamite show opening? Let us know in the comments section below!

