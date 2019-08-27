AEW News: Wrestler surprised after All Elite Wrestling announced him for a historic match against Cody Rhodes

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 149 // 27 Aug 2019, 16:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its monumental TV debut on the TNT Network which is scheduled to take place on October 2nd. Sammy Guevara, who is slated to face Cody Rhodes in the first one-on-one-match on AEW TV, was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet.

Guevara revealed that he was not informed about the match before the announcement and that he woke up to the news just like everyone else. The former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion claimed that he prefers being surprised and felt like he was dreaming after realizing he was one of the two wrestlers who will work the first match on AEW's weekly programming.

“That’s one thing about me, I don’t want to know anything ahead of time, because then I’ll just end up saying it. I like being surprised as everyone else. So when I woke up in the morning and saw that I was like ‘Ok, cool, this is wild to be the first AEW one-on-one match and now the first one on TV’, am I dreaming? Pinch me, you know what I’m saying?”

Who is Sammy Guevara?

Sammy Guevara, who began wrestling in 2013, is one of the hottest young prospects on the All Elite Wrestling roster. The talented 26-year-old has worked for Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide amongst other independent promotions.

He was particularly over in AAA, where he won the Cruiserweight title on one occasion. Guevara signed a contract with AEW in February 2019 and lost his first match for the promotion to Kip Sabian on Double or Nothing's Buy In pre-show.

Guevara will not be featured on the All Out card, which will go on floors on August 31st at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

"The Best Ever" also spoke in depth about Cody, his love for Pandas, getting robbed, his YouTube Vlog and much more on Chris Van Vliet's show. You can check out the interview in its entirety below:

Advertisement

Don't forget to subscribe to 4-time Emmy winner Chris Van Vliet's channel for more interviews and interactions with top wrestling stars.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!