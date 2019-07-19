AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer signs multi-show deal with All Elite Wrestling

AEW is making all the smart moves.

What's the story?

AEW has announced the signing of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard to a multi-show deal. The former WWE Tag Team Champion will work as the manager of Shawn Spears FKA Tye Dillinger.

The news of Blanchard being involved with AEW was first revealed on AEW's Road to All Out series, in which he appeared during Jim Ross' sit-down interview with Spears.

In case you didn't know...

Tully Blanchard was considered to be one of the most vicious wrestlers between 1970 and 1990. He held various titles during the territorial days of wrestling, most notably the NWA United States Heavyweight and TV titles.

He was a part of the original Four Horsemen stable alongside Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Ric Flair. His rivalries with Dusty Rhodes and Magnum T.A. are the stuff of legend. Blanchard was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 along with the other Four Horsemen stablemates.

Blanchard last appeared for the WWE with Ric Flair and Arn Anderson on the WWE Network show, Table for 3, in which the three legends recollected their days as a team.

The heart of the matter

Blanchard has been brought on board as the Exclusive Advisor (a fancy term for manager) of Shawn Spears. This was confirmed in the press release sent out by AEW. The press release stated the nature of Blanchard's contract with AEW and also included comments from Tony Khan regarding the legendary signing.

Khan stated, "Shawn Spears' new advisor Tully Blanchard is a legendary retired wrestler and a canny tactician known worldwide for his vicious streak and penchant for chicanery."

"Given the challenge that Shawn has issued to Cody for a match at ALL OUT as well as the long, bitter history between Tully and the Rhodes family, plus Shawn's recent behaviour in AEW, it appears that Tully Blanchard has a great deal of influence over Shawn's intents and actions. This indicates that going forward Shawn Spears will be one of the most feared and unpredictable wrestlers in AEW."

What's next?

Shawn Spears is scheduled to take on Cody Rhodes at AEW All Out on August 29th in Chicago. Considering the history between Blanchard and Cody's late, great father Dusty Rhodes, getting the former NWA stalwart on board is a masterstroke from AEW.

It adds another layer to the rivalry between Spears and Rhodes, which is expected to be a riveting affair as we edge closer to AEW's next big show.

From an afterthought in the WWE to being a serious top-tier talent, AEW is doing a fine job in rebuilding Shawn Spears into a credible name.