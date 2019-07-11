AEW News: Young Bucks spill the details on Cody's unprotected chair shot

The Young Bucks recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet ahead of Fight For The Fallen. During the interview, The Young Bucks opened up about the chair shot heard around the world at AEW Fyter Fest, where Shawn Spears busted Cody open with an unprotected chair shot to the head.

Cody faced Darby Allin at Fyter Faced but the match ended in a time-limit draw. Following the match, Shawn Spears made his way down to the ring and hit Cody in the head with a vicious chair shot, leaving Cody a mess and busted open.

The reason behind Spears' actions seems to be Cody calling the former a "good hand" during an interview.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, The Young Bucks revealed more details about Cody's unprotected chair shot at Fyter Fest:

Nick: The chair, the middle of it was so thin, it should have probably broke over his head if it was right in the middle. The edge of it happened to nail him right in the back of the head and that's what cut him up ... It would have felt like a cooking sheet, as thin as that. So it should have been like that but it didn't.

Matt: It hit him at the wrong angle and it busted him open ... The lip caught him and it got him good.

Nick: Either way, we knew it would carry controversy.

Matt: We warned him and we were like 'this is going to be a big thing' and it was and it had its effect and it worked but I'm just glad he's okay. It's scary. Anything messing with your brain, it's freaky. Everyone was freaked out either way. I'm just glad he's okay.

Nick: I don't think Tony will allow that again.

Matt: He was pretty upset about it.

We'd like to thank Chris Van Vliet for the excerpt. You can check out the full video below:

AEW Fight for the Fallen takes place this Saturday from Jacksonville, Florida. The Young Bucks will be facing Cody and Dustin Rhodes in a tag team match on the show.