AEW/NJPW News: Bullet Club member offers to replace Pac at Double or Nothing

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 455 // 21 May 2019, 20:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tama Tonga after dismantling The Elite in San Francisco

What's the story?

Following the cancellation of the highly awaited singles clash between Hangman Page and Pac, NJPW and Bullet Club star, Tama Tonga has reportedly asked to take the latter's place in the upcoming AEW: Double or Nothing\ show.

In case you didn't know...

In a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been noted that the match between Hangman Page and Pac has now been canceled due to AEW reportedly having creative issues with the latter.

Pac, who is the current Dragon Gate Champion, has apparently refused to lose due to his current status as the main champion of Dragon Gate, whereas, AEW seemingly won't settle for a debut loss for Hangman Page, considering he is poised to do great things for the promotion and is rather bound to be the promotion's rising star.

Instead of having a match at Double or Nothing, Pac and Page faced off at the recent WrestleGate show in Nottingham, England, in a match which ended in a disqualification after Pac hit the referee.

The heart of the matter

Now that Hangman Page is without an opponent for Double or Nothing and with Pac having pulled out of his scheduled appearance for the show, Bullet Club OG, Tama Tonga has taken to Twitter and has asked the AEW management to give him the permission to wrestle Hangman Page instead.

Tama also pointed out the fact that The Elite and The Bullet Club have also had several issues in the past, prior to The Elite's departure from NJPW and ROH and 'The Good Bad Guy' would certainly love to settle some not so old business with the members of The Elite.

Hey @AEWrestling , I’ll wrestle @theAdamPage . I think #BulletClub needs to settle some not so old business. — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 21, 2019

What's next?

AEW: Double or Nothing takes place on the 25th of May at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, however, an appearance from Tama Tonga is the last thing we would expect at this point, given a working relationship between NJPW and AEW is still not in place.

Therefore, expect a different replacement for Pac at DoN.