AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley provides an update on his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling

Jon Moxley has some good news for NJPW fans

What's the story?

Current IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by Nikkan Sport in Japan and during the conversation, The Death Rider provided an update on his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling after he finishes off with his current dates with the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Following WrestleMania 35, Jon Moxley departed from WWE and made his shocking debut for AEW at their Double or Nothing pay-per-view on the 25th of May in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The following day, Moxley was revealed as NJPW's newest Superstar when he was revealed as The Death Rider. At Best of the Super Juniors 2019 finale, Moxley defeated Juice Robinson to win his debut match for NJPW and also won the IWGP US Championship.

Shortly afterward, Moxley confirmed his participation in the G1 Climax, whereas, at AEW Fyter Fest, Mox defeated Joey Janela in a brutal Unsanctioned Match.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Nikkan Sport in Japan, Moxley cleared the speculation which suggested that The Death Rider could be done with NJPW once AEW officially starts their weekly television show on TNT on 2nd October.

As noted, the IWGP US Champion claimed that he will definitely be allowed to work for NJPW if he chooses to do so despite being a part of the AEW roster. (H/T: WrestleZone)

“Fortunately, there is no problem in fighting in New Japan while belonging to an American organization (AEW). In the future, I can always show up in Japan and play games."

What's next?

Jon Moxley is currently a part of both the AEW and NJPW roster. Moxley is currently competing in this year's G1 Climax 29 and still leading his block with 10 points on board with wins over Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, and Shingo Takagi.

Moxley will be returning to AEW at their upcoming ALL OUT pay-per-view, as The Death Rider is scheduled for a highly awaited singles match against Kenny Omega.