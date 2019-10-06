AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley reveals which Superstar he doesn't want to face again

Jon Moxley is the current IWGP US Champion

Current IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley was recently in conversation with the media at the All Elite Wrestling New York Comic Con and during the interaction, The Death Rider revealed that he wants nothing to do with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Sublime Master Thief, Toru Yano.

When did Jon Moxley and Toru Yano face each other?

At this year's G1 Climax 29 Tournament, Jon Moxley went on an undefeated streak with notable wins over the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, and Shingo Takagi. However, Moxley's undefeated streak was eventually broken by Toru Yano in a shocking win for the latter.

As expected, Yano's win wasn't clean as he initially hit a low-blow on Moxley and then eventually tied the latter with young lion Shota Umino outside the ring with tape, resulting in Moxley being counted out.

Moxley on not wanting to face Toru Yano again

During the recent AEW NYCC, Jon Moxley discussed his recent experience from his debut G1 Climax Tournament where he suffered a shock defeat to Toru Yano on Night 12 in the B Block of the competition.

As seen, Moxley stated that he never wants to step back into a wrestling ring with Toru Yano again as he described it as the 'worst night of his life'. The former WWE Champion further added that his match against Yano felt like a cheap date where he was taken advantage of, and added that he wouldn't want to experience something like that ever again.

Below is a clip of Moxley speaking about his match against Yano, courtesy of Henry Casey -

Jon Moxley wants nothing to do with the horror (yes, horror) of wrestling Yano Toru ever again.

[from the AEW NYCC Press roundtables] pic.twitter.com/yUCRp7TZ4j — Henry *Terrifying puns* Casey (@henrytcasey) October 5, 2019

When will Moxley return to NJPW?

Jon Moxley is scheduled to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling later this month as part of the King of Pro Wrestling event where he will be defending the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson in a No Disqualification match.

Moxley had won the title in his New Japan debut and his rematch against Robinson will mark the former's first title defense.