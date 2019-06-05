AEW/NJPW News: Jon Moxley wins his first title after leaving WWE

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Upon his historical New Japan Pro Wrestling debut tonight at the Best of the Super Juniors 26 final, Jon Moxley shocked the entire Pro Wrestling world by capturing the IWGP US Championship in what was also his first post-WWE departure match.

In case you didn't know...

At All Elite Wrestling's debut show Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose made his return to the Pro Wrestling industry following his shocking departure from WWE, earlier in the year.

On his first night for AEW, Moxley set his sights on NJPW star Chris Jericho and former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega and assaulted both men brutally. The following day, Moxley took to Twitter and revealed himself as the "Death Rider" stalker of two-time IWGP US Champion, Juice Robinson.

The heart of the matter

With Jon Moxley revealing himself as Juice Robinson's stalker, NJPW confirmed a US Title match between the two former WWE stars for tonight's Best of the Super Juniors 26 finals. The event itself was absolutely stacked, as NJPW lined-up a match card featuring the return of Hiroshi Tanahashi, the BOSJ final between Shingo Takagi and Will Ospreay, and also the co-main event of the evening featured the highly awaited title match between Mox and Robinson.

As expected, Moxley, who came out to a new gear, put on a classic brawl against Juice and also introduced a new finishing maneuver to win win the IWGP US Champion. With this win, Moxley now becomes the first person to win both the WWE and the IWGP US Championship.

In his first match since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley captures the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship from Juice Robinson pic.twitter.com/hExZbvranj — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) June 5, 2019

What's next?

Jon Moxley will be making his AEW in-ring debut at Fyter Fest against Joey Janela on the 29th of June, 2019 and it will be very interesting to note if NJPW allows him to bring the IWGP US Title to All Elite Wrestling or not.

Nevertheless, congratulations to Mox!