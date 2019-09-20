AEW/NJPW News: Shawn Spears calls out top Bullet Club star and challenges him to a match

Is Shawn Spears trying to mess with the Bullet Club?

All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears has established himself as one of the hottest propositions in the professional wrestling industry today. Spears, who is currently on the back of an unsuccessful debut against Cody from All Out, recently took to Twitter and called out NJPW star KENTA.

Shawn Spears' time in AEW so far...

Former WWE star Shawn Spears made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at their Double or Nothing pay-per-view, competing in the pre-show Casino Battle Royale.

Shortly afterward, Spears would confirm his signing with AEW and at Fyter Fest, the man formerly known as 'The Perfect 10' would ignite a feud with Cody after hitting him with a steel chair shot to the head.

After picking up a win over the trio of Darby Allin, Jimmy Havoc, and Joey Janela at Fight for the Fallen, Spears would unsuccessfully challenge Cody to a singles match at All Out.

Bullet Club's KENTA called out by his former WWE colleague

At this year's Dominion 6.9 event at the Osaka-jo Hall, KENTA made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, which was also his first post-WWE appearance. Since then, KENTA has had a busy few months, as he recently competed in his first G1 Climax Tournament and also joined the Bullet Club on the final night.

Having also won the NEVER Openweight Championship from Tomohiro Ishii at the Royal Quest event, KENTA has now been called out by AEW star Shawn Spears, who has challenged the former 205 Live Superstar to a match.

Spears took to Twitter and posted the following:

KENTA also had a fitting response to Spears, as he replied the following:

Is there a possibility of a match between the two?

As of now, a match between Shawn Spears and KENTA seems unlikely given both men are currently signed to AEW and NJPW, respectively. Both promotions are currently not in a working relationship with each other, meaning that chances of a potential match between the pair are unlikely.