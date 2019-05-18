×
AEW/NJPW News: The Young Bucks reveal how NJPW and ROH could've prevented the inauguration of AEW 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
95   //    18 May 2019, 23:47 IST

The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks

What's the story?

World famous tag team The Young Bucks recently sat down for an interview with Bleacher Report and during the conversation, Matt and Nick spoke about a host of topics including how their former employers New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor and how they could've prevented the inauguration of All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to inaugurating AEW with Tony Khan and rest of The Elite, The Young Bucks were a major part of the NJPW and ROH roster. Matt and Nick Jackson initially started out as members of the Bullet Club and helped in the expansion of the stable and NJPW in the United States, thanks to their relationship with ROH.

As part of the Bullet Club, The Jackson Brothers won the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships for a total of 7 times and captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships on one solitary occasion as well. Matt and Nick are also former three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions as well.

In the final stages of their NJPW and ROH tenure, The Young Bucks disbanded from The Bullet Club and formed The Elite with the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page, who are also former BC members.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Bleacher Report, The Young Bucks revealed the origins of All Elite Wrestling and claimed that the two were initially hesitant about leaving ROH and NJPW, given the amount they had been with the promotion.

However, one other detail that The Young Bucks added during their interview is the fact that NJPW and ROH never actually realized their value and didn't really bother going the extra mile in order to retain The Young Bucks' services. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"You know what's sad? New Japan and ROH could have easily come together and offered us the contracts they wanted, but they just didn't do it."- Nick stated.
"New Japan never saw the value in Matt and I. They never paid us good. We would have had to work with New Japan for another two decades to even get close to retiring, and the style they demand is backbreaking. Ring of Honor paid us a lot better than New Japan. We could have probably retired there, but we would have to work probably another decade with them.- Matt stated.

Further, it was revealed by The Jackson brothers that if ROH and NJPW had met their demands then AEW wouldn't have existed in the first place.

"We pitched it to both of them: Why don't you guys get us a dual contract? And they just didn't get it done. We would have easily stayed, and there would have never been an All Elite Wrestling if they would have met what we wanted, but it didn't get done."

What's next?

The Young Bucks are currently preparing themselves for an epic rematch against the Lucha Bros at the upcoming AEW: Double or Nothing show on the 25th of May.

