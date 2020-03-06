AEW Rumors - All Elite Wrestling cancels former WWE Superstar's debut

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts made his AEW debut on the latest episode of Dynamite, however, he wasn't the only star who was scheduled to make his first All Elite Wrestling appearance.

Lance Archer was advertised to show up at Dynamite this week, however, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Archer's debut was nixed due to a creative change.

Meltzer speculated that one of the potential reasons why AEW pulled Archer from the show was because they wanted Jake Roberts to kickstart his angle, which saw the WWE Hall of Famer interrupt Cody and tease the arrival of his new client.

He also added that Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee, FKA Luke Harper, are expected to make their AEW debuts soon and the promotion probably intends on spacing out the appearances.

Lance Archer? Lance Archer is umm, I don't know why but I sort of know. The situation is that he was supposed to debut on the show tonight and they had a creative change and he's still with him and he's still going to debut. I don't know if it's Jake related, you know like the idea that maybe he's Jake Roberts' guy but they decided to do the story this way.

Lance Archer is a veteran professional wrestler who has been a part of the business since 2000. He was signed up by the WWE in 2009 and worked under the 'Vance Archer' heel moniker. However, Archer left the company in 2010 and turned towards Japan for better opportunities.

Archer rose to the occasion in New Japan Pro Wrestling and came to be known as one of the best big-man wrestlers owing to his impressive work for the Japanese promotion in the past decade.

The former IWGP United States Champion was announced to have signed a multi-year deal with AEW at the end of February and he will ideally be given a decent push once he eventually makes his debut on Dynamite.