AEW Rumors - Backstage update on Kenny Omega's possible injury from Revolution

Omega down for the count? (Pic Source: AEW)

Bell-to-bell, pound-for-pound, and fans wanted the four men in the ring to fight forever. At AEW Revolution, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page put on one of the best tag team matches in 2020 for the World Tag Team Championship.

The move-sets, the near pinfalls and the concrete storytelling on display were a sight unlike any other.

The Elite were exactly that and so much more. Even more so, the person who came out on top, in terms of fan response, was Page. The crowd cheered his every move and he was probably the most over in the match. Omega certainly brought his best in the ring, but it might have been at a cost.

A new report by Fightful Select seemed to indicate that Omega might have suffered an injury to his hand. The report states that:

"Word going around backstage is that Kenny Omega's hand was banged up after his instant classic tag team match at AEW Revolution. Initially it was feared he could have suffered a broken hand, though we don't know if that's the case or the severity of the injury."

It remains to be seen if this is the case. Omega certainly was clutching his right hand as he held the title in his left. If this is true, it could affect the storyline that they have been building with Page as he eventually turns on Omega and The Elite.

With the upcoming Blood and Guts match for AEW Dynamite, which is a possibly a WarGames affair, it'll be interesting to see what Omega's status is going forward. At the moment, there is no word on whether Omega is actually injured.

That being said, it'll be interesting to see how the story plays in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite as they build towards their next major PPV.