AEW Rumors: Independent wrestler claims responsibility for viral Dynamite botch

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

The Dark Order was involved in a popular botch last week

This past Wednesday, the final segment of the AEW Dynamite show witnessed a brawl between The Elite and The Dark Order during which a masked creeper botched a few punches on Dustin Rhodes.

The botch came in for plenty of criticism from pro wrestlers and fans all around the world. Independent wrestler Arik Cannon has now taken to Twitter and claimed that he was trying to protect Rhodes by intentionally botching his punches.

You guys... It was me.@dustinrhodes is a legend, one of my all-time favorites, he was already bleeding, and I was just trying to take care of him.#AEWDynamitepic.twitter.com/FFX1bd71db — Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) December 21, 2019

Arik Cannon claims responsibility for botching punches on Dynamite

Indie veteran Arik Cannon claimed that he was the man under the mask who botched the punches on Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite. Rhodes had initially tweeted out his criticism of Cannon, saying that he was embarrassed to see the botch.

However, following Cannon's actions, Rhodes deleted his own tweet and put out the following:

I deleted that tweet because he has come forward. Thanks. Work on your frickin punches. There are always going to be those out there that try and bring others down. When you see people exposing our business, call em out. 🖤❤️🤘🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 21, 2019

Cannon, however, had an interesting response to Rhodes' tweet, as seen below:

What's next for The Dark Order in AEW?

The Dark Order could very well be set for a feud with The Elite, considering what happened on last week's episode of Dynamite. It remains to be seen how Omega, The Young Bucks, Dustin Rhodes, and co. respond to The Dark Order's attack this coming Wednesday.